Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 418 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,454. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

