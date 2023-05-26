Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.92. 1,631,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.70. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $182.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

