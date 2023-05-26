Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.11. 1,336,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,955. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

