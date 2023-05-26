Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,784,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after buying an additional 2,865,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in B2Gold by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in B2Gold by 3,490.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 575,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 559,483 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in B2Gold by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,997,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

