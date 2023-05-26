Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.74. 2,481,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,755,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $399.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

