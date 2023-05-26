Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.54

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.54 ($10.37) and traded as high as €10.03 ($10.90). Commerzbank shares last traded at €9.97 ($10.84), with a volume of 5,243,963 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($15.33) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.86 and a 200-day moving average of €9.54.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.