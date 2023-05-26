Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells $281,727.09 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $281,727.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Commvault Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $68.65 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.
Commvault Systems Company Profile
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
