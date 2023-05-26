Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells $281,727.09 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $281,727.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $68.65 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,534,000 after buying an additional 621,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.