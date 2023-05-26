Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.00

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 45596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.
Commvault Systems Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32.
Insider Activity at Commvault Systems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
Further Reading
