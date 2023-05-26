Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.00

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 45596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $281,727.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,220.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $264,668.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $281,727.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,958 shares of company stock worth $5,509,713. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.