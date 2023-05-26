Comparing Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) & Its Rivals

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) is one of 995 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Comera Life Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Comera Life Sciences has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comera Life Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Comera Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Comera Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comera Life Sciences -1,894.31% N/A -429.13% Comera Life Sciences Competitors -3,984.12% -837.14% -36.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comera Life Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Comera Life Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Comera Life Sciences $630,000.00 -$18.00 million -0.31 Comera Life Sciences Competitors $1.77 billion $225.82 million -4.20

Comera Life Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Comera Life Sciences. Comera Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Comera Life Sciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comera Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Comera Life Sciences Competitors 4551 15910 42155 754 2.62

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.94%. Given Comera Life Sciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comera Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Comera Life Sciences rivals beat Comera Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc., a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions. The company is advancing its primary product programs, CLS-001, a preclinical stage biobetter for Crohn's and Ulcerative Colitis disease, and CLS-002, a preclinical stage biobetter for various oncology indications. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

