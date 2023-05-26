Comparing SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) & Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBI and Bakkt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $6.80 billion 0.69 $3.27 billion $11.40 1.69 Bakkt $54.60 million 7.09 -$578.10 million ($7.57) -0.19

Risk & Volatility

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SBI has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.67, meaning that its stock price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SBI and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bakkt has a consensus price target of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 72.54%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than SBI.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI N/A N/A N/A Bakkt -1,057.17% 133.00% 110.21%

Summary

Bakkt beats SBI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

(Get Rating)

SBI Holdings, Inc. manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance. The Asset Management segment consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, biotechnology, environmental energy, and finance-related venture companies in Japan and overseas. The Biotechnology-related segment develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods. The Others segment includes housing and real estate businesses such as the development and trading of investment property and the operation of online intermediate services. The company was founded on July 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

