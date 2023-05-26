Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE:CMG opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.49. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of C$541.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$74,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $176,725. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

