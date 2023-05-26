Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMGGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE:CMG opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.49. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of C$541.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$74,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $176,725. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Read More

Dividend History for Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.