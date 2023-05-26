Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $877.70 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $877.70 million and $72.39 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,735.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00326617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00564669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00067202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00421969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,881,933,922 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,881,796,390.955853 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.30440662 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $95,835,332.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

