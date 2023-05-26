Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,573,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CAH stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

