Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Iridium Communications worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after acquiring an additional 110,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,524.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,524.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,744. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.