Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 97,572 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Cytokinetics worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,051. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

