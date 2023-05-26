Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 249,474 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 249,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Semtech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 409.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,116,000 after buying an additional 959,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 609.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 853,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

