Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $13,030,410. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $219.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KRTX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

