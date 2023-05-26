Continuum Advisory LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET remained flat at $52.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.