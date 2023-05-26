Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,570. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $134.60. 1,898,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,977. The firm has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.76 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

