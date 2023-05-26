Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Shares Up 5.1%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.31 and last traded at 0.29. 3,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.28.
Core One Labs Trading Down 3.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.46.
About Core One Labs
Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.
