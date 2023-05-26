Cormark Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$151.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$142.20.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$121.48 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The company has a market cap of C$168.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

