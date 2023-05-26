Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Corteva stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. Corteva has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

