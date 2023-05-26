Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Shares Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. 108,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Corvus Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Gold (CORVF)
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.