Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.0% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after acquiring an additional 452,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,495,000 after acquiring an additional 307,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 268,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,577 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.72.

COST traded up $17.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

