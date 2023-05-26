Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $488.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $495.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.78. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.72.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $245,698,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,990,000 after buying an additional 160,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

