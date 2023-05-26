Cove Street Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197,774 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of SKX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 768,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,513. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675 over the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

