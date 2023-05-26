Cove Street Capital LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 634.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,116 shares during the quarter. IAC accounts for about 2.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.28% of IAC worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.29. 143,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $90.68.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

