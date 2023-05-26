Cove Street Capital LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Heritage-Crystal Clean comprises about 3.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.62% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCCI. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,193. The company has a market capitalization of $824.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Read More

