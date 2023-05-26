Cove Street Capital LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. CNX Resources makes up approximately 1.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of CNX Resources worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,068,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 744,682 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

