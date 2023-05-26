Cove Street Capital LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. CNX Resources makes up approximately 1.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of CNX Resources worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,068,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 744,682 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNX Resources Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNX Resources Profile
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.