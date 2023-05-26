Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,044. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,171. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

