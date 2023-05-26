Cove Street Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.33. 10,932,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,689,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

