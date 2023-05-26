Creative Planning Acquires 174,095 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174,095 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $173,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.25. 4,081,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,177,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.