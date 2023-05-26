Creative Planning Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $88,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,070,000 after purchasing an additional 104,039 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $183.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.