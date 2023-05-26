Creative Planning Sells 1,683,729 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,974,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683,729 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 7.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $1,078,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. 1,165,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,023. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

