Creative Planning Sells 307,770 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,094,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,738,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.30. 1,244,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,965. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

