Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading Down 1.5%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 27,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 24,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69.
Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including MMPE and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.
