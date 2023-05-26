Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868,879 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 43,323 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,225,174 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Cryoport by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 201,979 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cryoport by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,784,000 after buying an additional 791,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,261 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $19.07 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $868.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.54.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
