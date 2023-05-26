CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 3,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 215,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

