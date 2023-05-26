DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 33.3%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 6,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 1,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

