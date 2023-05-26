Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 73,260 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,260 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in UDR were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,654,000 after purchasing an additional 946,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after purchasing an additional 195,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of UDR by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,462,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,117,000 after purchasing an additional 773,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,149. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

UDR Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Articles

