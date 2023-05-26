Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 8,590 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.16% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 87,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,133. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.07. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 127.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Articles

