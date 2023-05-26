Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473,724 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,044,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278,395. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

