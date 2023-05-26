Davis Selected Advisers Has $491.99 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,832 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for 3.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Teck Resources were worth $491,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

TECK stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. 6,557,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

