Davis Selected Advisers Invests $786.82 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,538,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,822,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 5.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.25% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

META stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,035,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,557,275. The company has a market cap of $666.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $260.30.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

