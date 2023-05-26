Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 9,284 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of WESCO International worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Insider Activity

WESCO International Price Performance

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $311,919.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,824,450.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other WESCO International news, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $502,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,195.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $311,919.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,824,450.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,664 shares of company stock worth $4,784,422. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $12.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

