Davis Selected Advisers Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,076. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.59.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

