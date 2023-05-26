DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBS Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.11%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

