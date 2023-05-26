Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.10-21.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.77. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $17.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.43. The company had a trading volume of 572,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $503.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

