DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Reaches $621,975.48

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $621,975.48 and $9.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00128732 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00062014 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039425 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025037 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003776 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,920,601 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

