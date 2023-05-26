Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $392.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.86.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE DE opened at $354.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
