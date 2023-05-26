Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $392.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.86.

NYSE DE opened at $354.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

